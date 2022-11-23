Delhi HC says no to CBI probe into Shraddha murder case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Shraddha murder case. The court came down heavily on the petitioner saying that they’re not a monitoring agency.

Alleging that the media presence at places of recovery of body parts might amount to evidence tampering, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to transfer the enquiry to the CBI from police. The petitioner in the plea said that the alleged area of incident has not been sealed yet by the police.

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Shraddha murder case. The court came down heavily on the petitioner saying that they’re not a monitoring agency. Alleging that the media presence at places of recovery of body parts might amount to evidence tampering, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to transfer the enquiry to the CBI from police. The petitioner in the plea said that the alleged area of incident has not been sealed yet by the police.