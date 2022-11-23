Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC says no to CBI probe into Shraddha murder case

The High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Shraddha murder case. The court came down heavily on the petitioner saying that they’re not a monitoring agency.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

Alleging that the media presence at places of recovery of body parts might amount to evidence tampering, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to transfer the enquiry to the CBI from police. The petitioner in the plea said that the alleged area of incident has not been sealed yet by the police.

