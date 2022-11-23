Home Cities Delhi

Four students arrested for beating pregnant dog to death in Delhi

Police said the dog was tortured to death on October 30. After a video of the incident surfaced on social media, police at the New Friends Colony station here registered a case.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four students of Don Bosco Technical Institute in Southeast Delhi have been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a pregnant street dog to death, police said on Tuesday. During interrogation, the accused told the police that the dog used to bark at them whenever they used to play cricket on the institute’s ground and this infuriated them.

The accused students have been identified as Avinash Minj (24), a resident Khanpur here, Anish Horhoriya (18), a native of neighbouring Uttarakhand state, Rahul Kujur (19) from Jharkhand and Guruvachan (19) hailing from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the dog was tortured to death on October 30. After a video of the incident surfaced on social media, police at the New Friends Colony station here registered a case. The video shows the accused cornering the scared dog inside a tin shed on the institute’s campus.

One of the accused armed with a rod then enters the shed while the remaining students egg him on from outside. The video also shows a person dragging the dog through the college compound, but it is not ascertained whether he is a student.

As part of the investigation, the police gathered information about the students seen in the video and also spotted the tin shed where the dog was tortured.

