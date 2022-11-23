‘I have killed my wife,’ Delhi man tells police over cellphone, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man strangled his wife in the national capital after a heated argument between them turned violent and later called the police to confess the crime, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Sushila Garden, Harsh Vihar in northeast Delhi, was arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR call was received at Harsh Vihar police station around 8 am on November 20 in which the caller said that he has murdered his wife.

“Immediately, a police team reached his residence in Harsh Vihar and found that a woman aged about 30-32 years was lying on the floor in a room located on the second floor of the house, in an unconscious condition,” the DCP said. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by the police personnel, however, she was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and apprehended the accused husband. On preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the family was facing a severe financial crunch and the deceased had borrowed a considerable amount from different sources.“On a fateful day, there was a heated argument between the couple and the accused husband strangled his wife,” the official said, adding, a further probe is still on.

