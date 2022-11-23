Home Cities Delhi

Man kills four of his family members, including parents in Delhi's Palam

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused was not having a stable job and on Tuesday night, a quarrel among the family took a violent turn leading him to kill four members of his family.

Published: 23rd November 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bodies of the family members found at the crime spot. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Bodies of the family members found at the crime spot. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for allegedly murdering four members of his family, including his parents, an official said on Wednesday. 

The accused, identified as Keshav, was reportedly addicted to drugs. He had recently returned from a rehab centre.

Deputy police commissioner (Southwest) Manoj C said that they received a call around 10.30 pm on Tuesday in which a person reported noises in his neighbourhood after which the police immediately rushed to the location in the Palam area of southwest Delhi.

"After reaching the spot, the police found four people dead in their house, and the accused who was trying to escape was caught by the neighbours along with the police staff," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused for allegedly killing his 75-year-old grandmother Diwano Devi, parents Dinesh and Darshan, and sister Urvashi with a sharp-edged weapon.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused was not having a stable job and on Tuesday night, a quarrel among the family took a violent turn leading him to kill four members of his family.

His cousin Kuldeep Saini caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

Saini said when police were taking him away, Keshav threatened him, "It will be your number, when I come out of jail." Saini lives on the first floor of the building and his uncle's family lived on the second.

"Last evening around 10 pm, I heard my cousin Urvashi calling my name and screaming for help. When I went upstairs, I saw that the gate was locked from outside and there was silence inside the house," Saini said.

He said he knocked the door and asked Keshav to open it, but he said "it is our family matter" and that he should leave. "I told him that your family is mine, open the door. Later, I came downstairs and saw that Keshav was trying to flee the spot through the shaft. I caught him and handed him over to the police," he said.

On November 2, Keshav had allegedly stolen batteries from the first floor and returned home last night to get some money. He was also in jail for some time in connection with an ATM robbery case, Kuldeep said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder delhi Man kills family Delhi murder Palam murder
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp