Man kills four of his family members, including parents in Delhi's Palam

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for allegedly murdering four members of his family, including his parents, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Keshav, was reportedly addicted to drugs. He had recently returned from a rehab centre.

Deputy police commissioner (Southwest) Manoj C said that they received a call around 10.30 pm on Tuesday in which a person reported noises in his neighbourhood after which the police immediately rushed to the location in the Palam area of southwest Delhi.

"After reaching the spot, the police found four people dead in their house, and the accused who was trying to escape was caught by the neighbours along with the police staff," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused for allegedly killing his 75-year-old grandmother Diwano Devi, parents Dinesh and Darshan, and sister Urvashi with a sharp-edged weapon.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused was not having a stable job and on Tuesday night, a quarrel among the family took a violent turn leading him to kill four members of his family.

His cousin Kuldeep Saini caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

Saini said when police were taking him away, Keshav threatened him, "It will be your number, when I come out of jail." Saini lives on the first floor of the building and his uncle's family lived on the second.

"Last evening around 10 pm, I heard my cousin Urvashi calling my name and screaming for help. When I went upstairs, I saw that the gate was locked from outside and there was silence inside the house," Saini said.

He said he knocked the door and asked Keshav to open it, but he said "it is our family matter" and that he should leave. "I told him that your family is mine, open the door. Later, I came downstairs and saw that Keshav was trying to flee the spot through the shaft. I caught him and handed him over to the police," he said.

On November 2, Keshav had allegedly stolen batteries from the first floor and returned home last night to get some money. He was also in jail for some time in connection with an ATM robbery case, Kuldeep said.

(With inputs from PTI)

