Home Cities Delhi

Poll promises trivial for Timarpur residents in Delhi

Locals seek pucca houses over fears of demolition , Amid drug menace, dumpyard converted to storehouse

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A storehouse, which was converted from a dumpyard by the MCD

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to woo slum voters for the upcoming civic polls, all major political parties are throwing big promises from their kitty. However, in the Balakram area of the Timarpur ward, fear of displacement and demolition of their homes has been persistent for more than two decades. 

Forty-three-year-old Renu, a single mother, recalled how her father had to shift her wedding venue amid the fear of their residence here being razed. “We are not certain that we are the owners of our houses. I was witness to three demolition drives in this locality. In every election, parties assure us to build pucca houses but they never acted on them,” she said. 

Renu further continued to point out that recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given away keys to flats at Kalka Ji to slum dwellers. “However, we are still in hopes that either the municipal corporation (MCD) will give us ownership rights or give us flats as they did at Kalka Ji,” she said. 

Drug menace, waste disposal and dysfunctional street light are also on the list of key issues in the Timarpur ward. Piyush Shukla, 25 years old said that drug abusers frequent parks in the ward and said they did so as soon as the sun sets. 

“Drug abusers are a big problem for the safety of women in the area. Most of the street lights are dysfunctional in the area,” said Piyush. Another local resident, complaining about waste disposal, said, “MCD has converted a dump yard in the ward into a storehouse. At this juncture, some irresponsible locals took to dumping garbage on the roadside, thereby causing littering and breeding ground for mosquitoes.” 

After the delimitation process of wards in the capital, the Timarpur constituency has been split into three wards – Timarpur, Malkaganj and Mukherjee Nagar – that will go under poll on December 4.
In the 2017 municipal polls, Congress candidate Amar Lata Sangwan defeated the BJP candidate with a wafer-thin margin of 498 votes. However, this year, she switched to the BJP. AAP had fielded Promila Gupta from the Timarpur ward, while Congress had given chance to Priya Brij Jayant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Timarpur residents Delhi
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp