Poll promises trivial for Timarpur residents in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to woo slum voters for the upcoming civic polls, all major political parties are throwing big promises from their kitty. However, in the Balakram area of the Timarpur ward, fear of displacement and demolition of their homes has been persistent for more than two decades.

Forty-three-year-old Renu, a single mother, recalled how her father had to shift her wedding venue amid the fear of their residence here being razed. “We are not certain that we are the owners of our houses. I was witness to three demolition drives in this locality. In every election, parties assure us to build pucca houses but they never acted on them,” she said.

Renu further continued to point out that recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given away keys to flats at Kalka Ji to slum dwellers. “However, we are still in hopes that either the municipal corporation (MCD) will give us ownership rights or give us flats as they did at Kalka Ji,” she said.

Drug menace, waste disposal and dysfunctional street light are also on the list of key issues in the Timarpur ward. Piyush Shukla, 25 years old said that drug abusers frequent parks in the ward and said they did so as soon as the sun sets.

“Drug abusers are a big problem for the safety of women in the area. Most of the street lights are dysfunctional in the area,” said Piyush. Another local resident, complaining about waste disposal, said, “MCD has converted a dump yard in the ward into a storehouse. At this juncture, some irresponsible locals took to dumping garbage on the roadside, thereby causing littering and breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

After the delimitation process of wards in the capital, the Timarpur constituency has been split into three wards – Timarpur, Malkaganj and Mukherjee Nagar – that will go under poll on December 4.

In the 2017 municipal polls, Congress candidate Amar Lata Sangwan defeated the BJP candidate with a wafer-thin margin of 498 votes. However, this year, she switched to the BJP. AAP had fielded Promila Gupta from the Timarpur ward, while Congress had given chance to Priya Brij Jayant.

