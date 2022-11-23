Provoked, hit Shraddha in heat of moment, Aaftab tells court 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, told a Delhi court on Tuesday that whatever he did was not deliberate and happened in the heat of the moment.

However, the court ordered that he will remain in police custody for four more days. Aaftab told the court that he was cooperating but can’t recall everything at once and that he would inform his interrogators whenever he does. “He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit Shraddha,” Aftab’s lawyer, Abinash Kumar, said.

Shraddha was allegedly strangled by Aaftab on May 18 this year, her body was chopped into several pieces and they were tossed out at various locations in Delhi and Gurugram over many months.

“In view of the reasons stated by the investigating officer, it is the considered opinion of this court that further remand of the accused is authorized in police custody for the purpose of ensuring the conclusion of investigation in the matter,” said the court on Tuesday while extending Aaftab’s custody till November 26.

Meanwhile, the process to conduct polygraph test on Aaftab has already started on Tuesday evening at the Forensic Science laboratory and most likely it will be conducted on Wednesday,” sources told this newspaper.

Sources said a questionnaire has been prepared for the polygraph test so that the sequence of events in the gruesome killing can be ascertained. After the polygraph test, police are likely to go for the narco analysis which was permitted by the court last week.

On Tuesday, police told the court some bone parts have been recovered for which they needed corroborative evidence. Police claimed to have found the jaws of the deceased on November 20.

Vital clues have been found from the bathroom tiles of Aaftab’s flat after a forensic team broke the bathroom tiles and found blood stains on them, police sources said. The recovered tiles have been sent for DNA examination.

In the court, police requested for custody extension, saying more body parts and weapons can be found on the basis of the disclosure of the accused. “Custodial interrogation of the accused will be required to connect the chain of events,” police told the court. Aftab’s lawyer, Abinash Kumar opposed the extension of police custody. He said Aaftab requested to meet his family for which the court granted permission.

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, told a Delhi court on Tuesday that whatever he did was not deliberate and happened in the heat of the moment. However, the court ordered that he will remain in police custody for four more days. Aaftab told the court that he was cooperating but can’t recall everything at once and that he would inform his interrogators whenever he does. “He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit Shraddha,” Aftab’s lawyer, Abinash Kumar, said. Shraddha was allegedly strangled by Aaftab on May 18 this year, her body was chopped into several pieces and they were tossed out at various locations in Delhi and Gurugram over many months. “In view of the reasons stated by the investigating officer, it is the considered opinion of this court that further remand of the accused is authorized in police custody for the purpose of ensuring the conclusion of investigation in the matter,” said the court on Tuesday while extending Aaftab’s custody till November 26. Meanwhile, the process to conduct polygraph test on Aaftab has already started on Tuesday evening at the Forensic Science laboratory and most likely it will be conducted on Wednesday,” sources told this newspaper. Sources said a questionnaire has been prepared for the polygraph test so that the sequence of events in the gruesome killing can be ascertained. After the polygraph test, police are likely to go for the narco analysis which was permitted by the court last week. On Tuesday, police told the court some bone parts have been recovered for which they needed corroborative evidence. Police claimed to have found the jaws of the deceased on November 20. Vital clues have been found from the bathroom tiles of Aaftab’s flat after a forensic team broke the bathroom tiles and found blood stains on them, police sources said. The recovered tiles have been sent for DNA examination. In the court, police requested for custody extension, saying more body parts and weapons can be found on the basis of the disclosure of the accused. “Custodial interrogation of the accused will be required to connect the chain of events,” police told the court. Aftab’s lawyer, Abinash Kumar opposed the extension of police custody. He said Aaftab requested to meet his family for which the court granted permission.