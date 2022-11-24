Home Cities Delhi

‘Congres knows city better, can make services work’: Abhishek Dutt

The party believes in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution which is related to the ‘right to enjoy good life’, he said.

Abhishek Dutt

Congress leader and AICC national secretary Abhishek Dutt

By Express News Service

Amid its fight against Delhi’s two leading parties, Congress leader and AICC national secretary Abhishek Dutt said that his party is fighting the MCD elections with a pledge to improve basic amenities for the people of Delhi.

The two-time MCD councillor said the Congress is a trusted party and holds the know-how to execute civic services. Talking to Anup Verma, Dutt said that people are set to give a chance to Congress this time – riding on the wave of anti-incumbency against the BJP-led MCD and the AAP-ruled Delhi government.

Excerpts:

What are the core issues Congress is raising in the MCD elections?
Since it is a municipal poll, the party is raising all civic issues related to common people. The party believes in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution which is related to the ‘right to enjoy good life’. The party wishes to ensure that every citizen has the right to live life with adequate basic facilities.

We are fighting this election playing up issues like works and maintenance of roads, cleaning of backstreets, development and upkeep of parks, opening of dispensaries, improvement of school infrastructure – besides opening of new facilities, waste management, opening of open gyms, reducing road dark spots, etc.

How confident is your party for a victory?
It is only the Congress party which knows the capital city properly. The party has ensured overall infrastructure development of the national capital and has improved the standards of lives of people living in JJ and unauthorised colonies and slums.

As I believe, people are ready to vote Congress to power as they are upset with the performance of the ruling parties. We are working on the ground, raising people’s issues and attracting good support. After all, people have become aware of lies spread by BJP and AAP.

What was the criterion of selection of candidates for the party this time?
We have steered clear of nepotism, and hence the selection of candidates has been done on basis of merit. In all 250 wards, we have made our best effort to select candidates who are interested in working for public welfare.

In three wards, we have fielded a sanitation worker’s son, a MCD truck driver’s son and an NGO worker who is active in slums for a noble cause. They all are below 30 years of  age and passionate for betterment of their wards. 

Both AAP and BJP claim that it’s a fight between the two parties. Where does Congress figure?
AAP has never been a choice of the people of Delhi and BJP wins elections by misleading people. In 2014 and 2015, AAP won elections on freebies. In 2020, they won the election by polarising votes. AAP failed to realise its prominent plank of Lokpal.

Similarly, BJP won the MCD elections in 2017 by misleading people that they are giving new faces in all 272 wards. On the other hand, BJP has also created a mess. They have done pathetic work in MCD in the last 15 years. 

