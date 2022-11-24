Delhi University launches scheme to financially aid EWS students  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To make education more accessible, the University of Delhi on Wednesday announced a financial assistance programme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) who are enrolling in full-time undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

This scheme is reflected through a fee waiver for economically weak students in the spirit of the Government’s motto “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”, claimed the vasristy. “The University of Delhi celebrates diversity and is deeply committed to holistic and inclusive education.

Understanding the need for affirmative action as mandated in the constitution of India and to extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students, it proposes to begin a financial support scheme,” the University notified.

The fee waiver includes all components of fees paid by students except the examination fee and hostel fee. The last date to apply for this scheme is December 12. The fee waiver will be provided to the students on the basis of their family’s annual income. Students, who qualify for the FSS scheme and have an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh will be eligible to receive a fee waiver of 100 per cent.

While candidates having an annual family income between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh rupees will receive a 50 per cent fee waiver. The documents required are the annual family income certificate, copies of the ITR of the parents, copies of the mark sheet of the last exam they passed, copy of the bonafide student in the Degree/ Postgraduate degree course, fee receipt that mentions the amount under different heads, separately and a bank passbook.

