Drug addict out of rehab kills four of his family in Delhi

Accused allegedly kept bad company, used drugs; threatened cousin who called police

Published: 24th November 2022

Police gather outside the house at Palam area on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Horror descended on southwest Delhi’s Palam area as Keshav Saini (25) allegedly showed no mercy in killing four members of his family. Saini allegedly stabbed his parents, sister and grandmother to death on Wednesday, said police.  

The three-storey house, located 100 metres away from a school, at one of the narrow lanes of a residential area in Palam, though gave a look of a normal house, bore witness to extreme cruelty. 

The bodies were found in separate rooms of the 2-BHK flat on the second floor. The parents were found dead inside the bathroom, the grandmother in the bedroom and the younger sister in another room with the floor spattered with blood.

The victims were a family of five Dinesh Saini (father), Darshan (mother), Urvashi Saini (sister), Keshav Saini (the accused) and Diwano Devi (grandmother). Notably, on the first floor resided Dinesh Saini’s elder brother and his family. In the adjacent building, lived Dinesh’s second brother.

“We never thought that we would ever see this day in the life,” said Shree Krishan, the accuser’s maternal uncle, sitting outside the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital. “Keshav was in a very bad company and was a drug addict. I don’t know exactly what kind of drugs he was using but he was certainly into them,” he said.

Sharing horrifying details of the incident, Krishan said that only accused Keshav and his grandmother were at home while everyone else was working. “Keshav’s father reached home around 8.30 pm. He must have killed him first,” Krishan said.

He added that Keshav’s father, during the scuffle, received several stab wounds. “Even his fingers were chopped,” he said.  The accused slit his mother’s throat at around 8.45-9.00 pm and killed his sister at the end.

During the scuffle, Keshav’s cousin brother Kuldeep Saini, residing on the first floor of the building, heard some screaming. “I rushed upstairs as soon as I heard the screams. I constantly banged on the door to know if everything was alright but no one opened the door,” said Kuldeep.  He added that Keshav told him to stay away as it was a family matter.

“I had already called the police. Keshav jumped from the second floor to escape but the police caught him,” the cousin said. Keshav even threatened Kuldeep with dire consequences. “Once I’m out of jail, you will be next,” said Keshav. 

Seems a planned murder
Relatives said Keshav had ransacked the house from the inside, possibly in search of valuables, and also packed two of his bags to escape. “He carried essential documents in the bag,” a relative said. Meanwhile, DCP (southwest) Manoj C said that a local court has granted police custody of the accused. 

