Learnt from 2017 experience, says AAP candidate

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of her narrow defeat in the last civic elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate by two votes, Pinky Tyagi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s nominee, asserted that this year, she would exercise greater caution to prevent any possibility of dubious actions being taken on the counting day.

Pinki thanked the party chief Arvind Kejriwal for giving her another chance to contest from the Chhatarpur ward despite losing in the last election.

In the 2017 civic polls, BJP candidate Anita Tanwar defeated her in a close election with a wafer-thin margin of two votes. Recounting the last election, Pinky stated, “As that was my debut in the municipal polls, I did not know anything about the counting procedures.”

While Tanwar managed to get 8,415 of the total votes polled in the ward, Tyagi got 8,413. “Initially, I won the election with eight votes but concerned officers denied to give us winning certificates stating that BJP demanded recounting on the ward,” she alleged.

Later, the election officials announced the BJP candidate as the winner of the ward, she added. “This year, we have already trained our accounting agents asking them to not pass the result slips without signing them. We are also appealing to voters not to waste their voting rights on the election day,” the AAP candidate added.

A ninth-grade dropout from a government school, Pinky has been with the party from its beginning days. Apart from the party work, she also engaged in many other social service initiatives for women in that area. The Chhatarpur ward of Delhi has a total of 53,216 voters – 30,262 male and 22,954 female voters.

The Tyagi and Brahmin community has political dominance in the ward, comprising more than 25 per cent of votes. The BJP has fielded Shikha Tyagi, while Congress has given them a chance to Manisha to contest from this ward.

NEW DELHI: In view of her narrow defeat in the last civic elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate by two votes, Pinky Tyagi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s nominee, asserted that this year, she would exercise greater caution to prevent any possibility of dubious actions being taken on the counting day. Pinki thanked the party chief Arvind Kejriwal for giving her another chance to contest from the Chhatarpur ward despite losing in the last election. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP candidate Anita Tanwar defeated her in a close election with a wafer-thin margin of two votes. Recounting the last election, Pinky stated, “As that was my debut in the municipal polls, I did not know anything about the counting procedures.” While Tanwar managed to get 8,415 of the total votes polled in the ward, Tyagi got 8,413. “Initially, I won the election with eight votes but concerned officers denied to give us winning certificates stating that BJP demanded recounting on the ward,” she alleged. Later, the election officials announced the BJP candidate as the winner of the ward, she added. “This year, we have already trained our accounting agents asking them to not pass the result slips without signing them. We are also appealing to voters not to waste their voting rights on the election day,” the AAP candidate added. A ninth-grade dropout from a government school, Pinky has been with the party from its beginning days. Apart from the party work, she also engaged in many other social service initiatives for women in that area. The Chhatarpur ward of Delhi has a total of 53,216 voters – 30,262 male and 22,954 female voters. The Tyagi and Brahmin community has political dominance in the ward, comprising more than 25 per cent of votes. The BJP has fielded Shikha Tyagi, while Congress has given them a chance to Manisha to contest from this ward.