Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls: Women traders have no toilets, parking space in markets

More than 2 lakh women in Delhi are engaged in some business and most of them are aggrieved with some problem or the other.

Published: 24th November 2022 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

The new headquarters of unified Delhi Municipal Corporation. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

The new headquarters of unified Delhi Municipal Corporation. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Women traders here during a meeting cited lack of women's toilets, parking space, and harassment over license by authorities, as some of the issues they would want to have fixed by the government, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said on Wednesday.

The CTI took suggestions from women traders and will give the draft of the suggestions to the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs the city.

AAP is also yet to prepare a manifesto for the MCD polls, which it soon will, party leaders had said earlier.

Women running such businesses as salons, beauty parlour, boutiques, jewellery, or engaged in some e-commerce, or working as makeup artists, fashion designers, anchors, models participated in the Choupal organised by CTI.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that more than 2 lakh women in Delhi are engaged in some business and most of them are aggrieved with some problem or the other.

According to these women traders, there are no women's toilets in many major markets of Delhi, due to which women employees working in shops and female patrons coming to the market face problems, Goyal said. Where there are such toilets, they are usually found to be too dirty to be used, he said.

Also, there are not enough arrangements for parking vehicles in the market, which often lead to fights for space.

Malvika Sahni, president of the CTI Women's Council, said that there is a need to simplify the licensing process.

If it is online, then it will be easy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD polls Women traders toilets
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp