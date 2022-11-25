Home Cities Delhi

Aaftab polygraph test incomplete, Maha search for Shraddha’s phone

Meanwhile, Delhi Police claimed to have recovered several sharp tools from the Mehrauli flat, where Shraddha was brutally murdered.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police DELHI Police probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case on Thursday carried out a search operation in Bhayander creek near Mumbai to locate her mobile phone, while the accused, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, underwent a polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini. In a late-night development, it was learnt that the polygraph test was incomplete after Aaftab complained of fever.

The process to conduct the test began on Tuesday with a pre-medical session in which preliminary information was taken from him. Soon after his arrest, Aaftab claimed that he had thrown away Shraddha’s mobile phone in Maharashtra. Later, he said that he dropped the phone somewhere in Delhi.

About a week back, a Delhi Police team was dispatched to Mumbai to find possible links. On Thursday, the team with the help of their Maharashtra counterpart conducted the search operation in Bhayandar creek near Vasai.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police claimed to have recovered several sharp tools from the Mehrauli flat, where Shraddha was brutally murdered. The tools might have been used to chop her body into several pieces, officials said on Thursday.

“We have recovered several items, including some big knives from the house, and they have been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether they were used for chopping the victim’s body,” sources said, adding that Aaftab might have used more than one weapon to slice the body. Delhi Police will now try to get the narco test conducted on Aaftab before his four-day police custody ends. “We will try to have both these tests conducted in the next two days,” sources said. 

