AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj kills self; Police initiate probe 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party’s Trade Wing Secretary (Delhi Pradesh) Sandeep Bhardwaj allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the national capital on Thursday. Bhardwaj, 55, was a divorcee and is survived by a 20-year-old son and two sisters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said a PCR call was received from Kukreja Hospital, Rajouri garden at 4.40 p.m. stating that Bhardwaj, who is a resident of Rajouri Garden in west Delhi, was brought dead from his residence where he killed himself by hanging.

“A crime team was called which examined the place of the incident. No suicide note was recovered as of now,” Bansal told this newspaper. The official further said the deceased AAP leader was rushed to the hospital by one of his friends. Apart from being associated with the AAP, Bhardwaj owned a marble shop.

The police said they have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPc and began investigating the reasons behind the AAP leader taking the extreme step. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the untimely demise of the party worker. “Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief,” Kejriwal conveyed through social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that the deceased AAP leader was seeking a ticket in the ongoing MCD elections. “For the last few days, somewhere in AAP, MLAs are being beaten and some are climbing on poles. Now AAP’s trade wing secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj who was seeking a ticket in the MCD elections committed suicide. This shows that the business of ticket buying and selling is going on in AAP,” Adesh Gupta said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party’s Trade Wing Secretary (Delhi Pradesh) Sandeep Bhardwaj allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the national capital on Thursday. Bhardwaj, 55, was a divorcee and is survived by a 20-year-old son and two sisters. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said a PCR call was received from Kukreja Hospital, Rajouri garden at 4.40 p.m. stating that Bhardwaj, who is a resident of Rajouri Garden in west Delhi, was brought dead from his residence where he killed himself by hanging. “A crime team was called which examined the place of the incident. No suicide note was recovered as of now,” Bansal told this newspaper. The official further said the deceased AAP leader was rushed to the hospital by one of his friends. Apart from being associated with the AAP, Bhardwaj owned a marble shop. The police said they have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPc and began investigating the reasons behind the AAP leader taking the extreme step. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the untimely demise of the party worker. “Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief,” Kejriwal conveyed through social media. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that the deceased AAP leader was seeking a ticket in the ongoing MCD elections. “For the last few days, somewhere in AAP, MLAs are being beaten and some are climbing on poles. Now AAP’s trade wing secretary Sandeep Bhardwaj who was seeking a ticket in the MCD elections committed suicide. This shows that the business of ticket buying and selling is going on in AAP,” Adesh Gupta said. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)