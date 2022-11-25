Home Cities Delhi

AAP’s nukkad sabhas to push its anti-BJP stand 

Youths perform a flash mob as part of AAP campaign dance at Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With focus on ‘nukkad sabhas’ the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed to take note of all the civic issues being faced by the public. The party claimed that people are facing hardships due to the incompetence of BJP in handling MCD for the past 15 years.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while participating in back to back nukkad sabhas, said that this time people should vote for AAP and end BJP’s failure and misrule in MCD. Its vision is to make the city the most beautiful capital of the world in the next five years by coming to MCD, whereas BJP’s mentality is to give more and higher mountains of garbage, to make the lives of people even more miserable and abuse Kejriwal.  

Taking a jibe at the ‘garbage crisis’ in the city, Sisodia said that people should take selfies with the mountains of garbage because, after December 7, Delhi will get rid of it soon. The Delhi CM has prepared a blue-print to eliminate the mountains of garbage from Delhi. That’s why this time to remove the garbage from Delhi and BJP from MCD, people will vote the Kejriwal government to power in MCD and will elect Kejriwal’s councillor too.

When the public questions the leaders of the BJP about what they did in the past 15 years in MCD, BJP leaders curse Kejriwal 1000 times and abuse him. If the public asks what you will do in the next five years, then the BJP leaders say that they will continue to curse and abuse. 

And if the public asks who will get their work done and get the garbage in Delhi cleaned? Then BJP says that only Kejriwal knows that, he said. The party claimed that in a nukkad sabha, when the public was asked about one work done by Kejriwal, the public counted more than 10 works. 

But when Shri Manish Sisodia asked them about the works of the BJP in the last 15 years in MCD, the public unanimously replied ‘Zero’. People said that BJP did nothing but to deceive them for 15 years. That’s why the public is ready to remove BJP from MCD this time. 

