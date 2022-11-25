Home Cities Delhi

‘Don’t free rape accused in absence of allegation’: Delhi High Court

The judge emphasised that the victim’s statement should be viewed from a considerate and liberal perspective at the time of framing charges.

Published: 25th November 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has said an accused should not be discharged of the offence of rape merely because the victim had not levelled the allegation at the stage of the FIR. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the victim’s statement before a magistrate disclosing the offence of rape shall be sufficient to frame charges under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and courts must consider the “aftermath” of such an incident, which causes physical and emotional trauma to the victim and that at times, she might not be in an emotional or physical state to take an immediate stand against the assailant.

The judge emphasised that the victim’s statement should be viewed from a considerate and liberal perspective at the time of framing charges and an “overzealous approach” to conclude the entire case by appreciating evidence even before it begins is fatal to the case as well as to justice and the faith of the victim.

“Many a times, a person may not be in an emotional or physical state to take an immediate stand against the assailant or to go through further trauma of investigation by the police or through an intrusive medical examination, and an accused should not merely be discharged under section 376 because the prosecutrix has not stated about the same in her FIR or during MLC (medico-legal case),” the court said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Delhi High court victim’s statement
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp