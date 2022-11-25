MCD polls: Congress promises free RO purifier to the poor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major poll promise in the MCD elections, the Congress party on Thursday promised free reverse osmosis (RO) water purifier to every poor household in the city. The party claimed that though clean water is the right of every human being, water being provided to capital’s households is unfit for consumption. It said that RO is the only solution to keep people free from water-borne diseases.

Functionaries of the grand-old party alleged that the AAP government has cheated the poor people by promising free 20 kilolitres of water, as the water they get is dirty water. They said that the city has over 26 lakh metered and nearly 2.34 lakh unmetered water connections, and Congress’ slogan for the MCD election will be ‘Gandhe Pani Ka Hal, RO Jal’, to make Delhi ‘Beemari Mukth’ (free of diseases).

According to state Congress president Anil Kumar, “Congress’ solution to the water crisis on coming to power in the MCD will be ‘Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli’. It will ensure that every household gets RO purified water, so that the poor people are not forced to buy bottled water for which they spend Rs 30 daily and Rs 10,000 annually and a disease-free city.”

The state party chief said that Congress will ensure that people get clean water, as ‘Swatch Jal, Hamara Kal’ would be the slogan. “The tanker mafia and water mafia were looting the people of Delhi, as tanker mafia was supplying non-potable water in bottles to cheat the poor living in JJ clusters, resettlement and unauthorised colonies, and other such settlements. The water collected for testing in Delhi, 42 percent failed the quality control test, and the test was conducted by the Delhi Jal Board,” said Anil Kumar.

NEW DELHI: In a major poll promise in the MCD elections, the Congress party on Thursday promised free reverse osmosis (RO) water purifier to every poor household in the city. The party claimed that though clean water is the right of every human being, water being provided to capital’s households is unfit for consumption. It said that RO is the only solution to keep people free from water-borne diseases. Functionaries of the grand-old party alleged that the AAP government has cheated the poor people by promising free 20 kilolitres of water, as the water they get is dirty water. They said that the city has over 26 lakh metered and nearly 2.34 lakh unmetered water connections, and Congress’ slogan for the MCD election will be ‘Gandhe Pani Ka Hal, RO Jal’, to make Delhi ‘Beemari Mukth’ (free of diseases). According to state Congress president Anil Kumar, “Congress’ solution to the water crisis on coming to power in the MCD will be ‘Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli’. It will ensure that every household gets RO purified water, so that the poor people are not forced to buy bottled water for which they spend Rs 30 daily and Rs 10,000 annually and a disease-free city.” The state party chief said that Congress will ensure that people get clean water, as ‘Swatch Jal, Hamara Kal’ would be the slogan. “The tanker mafia and water mafia were looting the people of Delhi, as tanker mafia was supplying non-potable water in bottles to cheat the poor living in JJ clusters, resettlement and unauthorised colonies, and other such settlements. The water collected for testing in Delhi, 42 percent failed the quality control test, and the test was conducted by the Delhi Jal Board,” said Anil Kumar.