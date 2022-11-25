Home Cities Delhi

Over 50 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

According to the fire department, the call regarding the fire was received at 9:19 pm on Thursday following which the fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Fire at Bhagirath Palace Market in Delhi, on November 24, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirat Palace area in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk even as operations to douse the blaze were underway since Thursday night, police said.

However, no injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Flames and smoke billow out as fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk, in old Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9. 19 pm on Thursday and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said.

"Currently, 20 fire tenders have been deployed and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known," an official said.

WATCH HERE: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandni Chowk Chandni Chowk fire Bhagirat Palace area
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp