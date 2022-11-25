Over 50 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirat Palace area in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk even as operations to douse the blaze were underway since Thursday night, police said.

However, no injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Flames and smoke billow out as fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk, in old Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9. 19 pm on Thursday and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Chandni Chowk, Delhi | Visuals from Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk where a fire broke out last night; Several fire tenders on spot to douse it https://t.co/LwZ7RFQGFX pic.twitter.com/xa3I94Lg3z — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said.

"Currently, 20 fire tenders have been deployed and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known," an official said.

WATCH HERE:

