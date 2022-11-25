Sisodia attacks BJP-led MCD over tackling sanitation woes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia Wednesday said the people of Delhi would give a ‘befitting response’ to the BJP in the MCD polls, saying the saffron party ‘failed’ to perform the primary responsibility of maintaining cleanliness during its 15-year tenure in the civic body.

The saffron party has been in power in the MCD trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east civic corporations and then unified this year for three straight terms. Addressing public meetings at wards in Harkesh Nagar, Pul Prahladpur and Tughlakabad, Sisodia said citizens of the national capital were ‘fed up’ with the civic body and would choose the party that worked for development this time.

He said that the AAP has been strengthening its grip over the entire Delhi with its ‘unique’ election campaign to bring people together for a change from BJP’s rule in MCD, synonymous with ‘corruption and maladministration’.

“AAP is going win the MCD polls and all its councillors will work for the public interest. If a ward will have Arvind Kejriwal’s councillor then he will focus on cleanliness and sanitation issues in the area, whereas if a BJP councillor is elected then he will only focus on stopping the development work,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, AAP’s star campaigners, including ministers Sisodia and Gopal Rai, held 60 ‘jansamwads’ across the national capital to woo voters. The AAP on Wednesday kicked off the second phase of its campaigning for the MCD elections.

