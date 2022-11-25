Women in science: JNU to hold meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will organise the STREE2020 Conference and Expo, a joint programme of the university and SHAKTI, a national movement for women. The conference will be held at the JNU Convention Center from November 24-26, 2022.

Speaking on the first day, Dr Sudha Tiwari, President, SHAKTI pointed out “the main concept behind this conference is LAB to LAND, which means it is an attempt to bridge the gap between the scientists and social scientists on the one hand and women from the grassroots.”

Vice Chancellor Prof. Santishree D. Pandit addressing the media said, “ We must think how can we get women back to education because without Nari Shakti as Prime Minister has said Amrit Kal is not possible.”

The Vice-Chancellor further said, “ This is the biggest conference that we have organized in JNU so far and we are proud because it is making a paradigm shift. Why? It is connecting the local and the national into the international and Nari Shakti to Desh Shakti and Rashtra.”

The conference will be inaugurated on 25th November 2022 by Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitender Singh. Adding to this, The conference highlights include talks by three Padmashree awardees Dr Nivedita Bhide, Rahibai Soma Popere, and Phoolbasan Bai Yadav.

It will be a 3-day mega Expo event to showcase exhibits from women-friendly technologies from the DST, DBT, CSIR, Ayush and various women startups as well as scientists from across the country. “The open forum sessions will give the opportunity to media young researchers and women participants to interact with many successful academicians, entrepreneurs and women farmers from rural areas.” claimed a senior university official.

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will organise the STREE2020 Conference and Expo, a joint programme of the university and SHAKTI, a national movement for women. The conference will be held at the JNU Convention Center from November 24-26, 2022. Speaking on the first day, Dr Sudha Tiwari, President, SHAKTI pointed out “the main concept behind this conference is LAB to LAND, which means it is an attempt to bridge the gap between the scientists and social scientists on the one hand and women from the grassroots.” Vice Chancellor Prof. Santishree D. Pandit addressing the media said, “ We must think how can we get women back to education because without Nari Shakti as Prime Minister has said Amrit Kal is not possible.” The Vice-Chancellor further said, “ This is the biggest conference that we have organized in JNU so far and we are proud because it is making a paradigm shift. Why? It is connecting the local and the national into the international and Nari Shakti to Desh Shakti and Rashtra.” The conference will be inaugurated on 25th November 2022 by Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitender Singh. Adding to this, The conference highlights include talks by three Padmashree awardees Dr Nivedita Bhide, Rahibai Soma Popere, and Phoolbasan Bai Yadav. It will be a 3-day mega Expo event to showcase exhibits from women-friendly technologies from the DST, DBT, CSIR, Ayush and various women startups as well as scientists from across the country. “The open forum sessions will give the opportunity to media young researchers and women participants to interact with many successful academicians, entrepreneurs and women farmers from rural areas.” claimed a senior university official.