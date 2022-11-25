Women, traders top priority: BJP likely to release manifesto today

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP is likely to release its election manifesto on Friday for the upcoming civic polls, said sources in the party. According to the party’s functionary, the party will focus on women and business voters in their manifesto.

Party spokesperson Shekar Avasthi said, “A detailed vision document will be officially presented on Friday by the senior party leaders. Considering all sections of society, we made our manifesto.”

We are focussing on women and traders in our manifesto. Besides, we will add our pledge to fully digitise the municipal corporation after coming into power, said a senior party functionary.

“Adding to this, we will also launch an app through which you can report the garbage in your society and the concerned authorities will clean up that within two hours of the complaint,” said the party official.

The BJP may also suggest certain incentives for females to attend the primary schools managed by the MCD, according to sources.

Aside from the midday meal, MCD school students already receive free uniforms and books. “As soon as BJP returns to power, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will free traders from inspector raj, exempt all licences for factories and provide large and modern parking facilities in all major markets of Delhi so that people can easily come and shop in the markets,” promised State president Adesh Gupta on Thursday.

He said that after coming into power, the BJP will ease out the rules and regulations for the factories in Delhi. “Factories in 30 industrial areas of Delhi will be exempted from all types of licences so that Delhi can once again move ahead in manufacturing,” said Adesh Gupta. While talking to reporters, the party will free the factories from licences through the Centre.



