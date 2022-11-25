Home Cities Delhi

Women, traders top priority: BJP likely to release manifesto today

Aside from the midday meal, MCD school students already receive free uniforms and books.

Published: 25th November 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur leading a BJP campaign for the MCD election at Vasant Kunj on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister Anurag Thakur leading a BJP campaign for the MCD election at Vasant Kunj on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi unit of the BJP is likely to release its election manifesto on Friday for the upcoming civic polls, said sources in the party. According to the party’s functionary, the party will focus on women and business voters in their manifesto. 

Party spokesperson Shekar Avasthi said, “A detailed vision document will be officially presented on Friday by the senior party leaders. Considering all sections of society, we made our manifesto.”  
We are focussing on women and traders in our manifesto. Besides, we will add our pledge to fully digitise the municipal corporation after coming into power, said a senior party functionary. 

“Adding to this, we will also launch an app through which you can report the garbage in your society and the concerned authorities will clean up that within two hours of the complaint,” said the party official. 
The BJP may also suggest certain incentives for females to attend the primary schools managed by the MCD, according to sources.

Aside from the midday meal, MCD school students already receive free uniforms and books. “As soon as BJP returns to power, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will free traders from inspector raj, exempt all licences for factories and provide large and modern parking facilities in all major markets of Delhi so that people can easily come and shop in the markets,” promised State president Adesh Gupta on Thursday. 

He said that after coming into power, the BJP will ease out the rules and regulations for the factories in Delhi. “Factories in 30 industrial areas of Delhi will be exempted from all types of licences so that Delhi can once again move ahead in manufacturing,” said Adesh Gupta. While talking to reporters, the party will free the factories from licences through the Centre.
   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MD Polls AAP election manifesto
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp