Home Cities Delhi

Wrong to connect Sandeep's death with ticket denial, says Sisodia

Sisodia was responding to a question if the AAP leader Bharadwaj committed suicide because he was denied a ticket to contest the municipal corporation elections.

Published: 25th November 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj.

AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Bhardwaj's body was found hanging at his residence in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said it was wrong to allege the AAP leader took his life as he was denied a party ticket to contest the upcoming MCD polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that Bhardwaj did not die by suicide but he was murdered.Addressing a press conference here today, the Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia said, "This is very sad. Sandeep ji was close to me too. He used to play a very important role in the trade wing. You cannot connect the death with ticket, it's wrong."

Sisodia was responding to a question if the AAP leader Bharadwaj committed suicide because he was denied a ticket to contest the municipal corporation elections.

AAP's trade wing secretary was found dead at his Rajouri Garden residence on Thursday, police said.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari today alleged that Bhardwaj did not die by suicide.

"I believe it is not suicide but murder. Sandeep Bhardwaj was assured ticket. Evidence doesn't make it look like suicide. It's also coming to the knowledge that a ticket for that seat was sold. Abetting suicide is also like murder. AAP chief and leadership have committed sin," said Tiwari.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday expressed grief over Bhardwaj's death and offered his condolences.

"Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul a place at his holy feet. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep ji in this difficult time," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Bhardwaj MCD polls Manoj Tiwari AAP leaders
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp