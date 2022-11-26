Bag with torso found in Haryana’s Surajkund, police suspect body part to be of Shraddha

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Haryana Police have found a highly-decomposed torso in a suitcase in neighbouring Haryana’s Surajkund area, just 15 km away from the Mehrauli area where Shraddha Walkar was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala six months ago.

The Haryana Police suspected the body part to be of Shraddha and they contacted their counterparts in Delhi after which senior officials from the Delhi Police went to Surajkund. A senior Haryana Police official said the decomposed body part in a suitcase was found dumped at an abandoned place at Pali road in Surajkund area.

The suitcase was first seen by a passerby, who then alerted the cops. The torso was wrapped in a plastic sheet. The official said they also found some torn clothes and a belt just nearby. “The torso was highly decomposed and we were not even able to ascertain whether it belonged to a man or a woman,” the official said.

As per the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the deceased person was killed somewhere else and then later the body part may have been disposed of in bushes. The police have sent the recovered torso for forensic examination. Sources said that the body part was cut in the exact shape to fit the suitcase.

If the recovered body part matches with Shraddha’s DNA, then it may prove as a major lead in the case.

The Delhi Police have found two pieces of crucial evidence a fragment of a skull, and a portion of a jaw. However, whether they belong to Shraddha can only be ascertained after DNA sampling. The search operation is still going on and Delhi Police is scanning every possible location to find more evidence.

