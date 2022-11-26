Home Cities Delhi

In a riot-affected area, voters junk communal issues for basic amenities  

For the area that has seen the gruesome communal violence in February 2020, basic issues — proper roads, drainage, dispensary and parks are on their top priority list. 

Published: 26th November 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Locals face flooding during heavy rains due to poor drainage system.

Locals face flooding during heavy rains due to poor drainage system. (Photo | Express)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sadatpur ward of Karawal Nagar in north-east Delhi, which is well-known for the Purvanchali and Uttrakhand diaspora in the city, is more concerned with basic issues than communal ones. Despite the fact that the ward had been the most severely affected by the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, locals avoided communal issues in this election.

For the area that has seen the gruesome communal violence in February 2020, basic issues — proper roads, drainage, dispensary and parks are on their top priority list. Jyot Singh Rana, 61, said that he did not see any development work in the area in the last five years, “The streets were first dug out for sewer work but later they forgot to make it.”  

Similarly, Puneet Yadav, a 25-year-old local, voiced his displeasure with the sewage situation in the neighbourhood. Pointing at a drainage swarming with dirt, he stated, “This is the development that the people of Sadatpur got in the last five years.”

“During the heavy rain, this drain water flooded into our houses. The drain gets de-slitted once a year by the civic agency.” Yadav further said that there is no dispensary or hospital in the area, “People have to go either Hindu Rao Hospital or Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for minor diseases like cold flu,” he continued. 
Pointing to the municipal park, another resident said that the municipal in this area made only one park.

“Our kids have to play on the concrete roads as councillors never paid attention to our needs.” The BJP has a stronghold in this region as the party has been victorious in this ward for more times than the last three elections. Neeta Bisht, a former councillor, was put forward by the party this year, while Manoj Tyagi, a councillor from Khajuri Khas ward, received a chance. The area comprises a mixed population of the middle and lower-middle class. The Uttrakhand and Purvanchali voters are pivotal for for the elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi riots Communal issues Election
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp