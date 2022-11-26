Home Cities Delhi

Mehrauli murder case: Accused Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody

Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces in south Delhi's Mehrauli, to judicial custody for 13 days, police said.

Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping those across the city over several days.

The polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory here.

Poonawala reached the FSL at Rohini here for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm, police said. Poonawala's four-day police remand expired on Saturday.
ALSO READ | Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘Many weapons used to chop body’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehrauli Murder Shraddha Walkar Murder Shraddha Walkar Aaftab Poonawala
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp