Home Cities Delhi

PM Modi pays tribute to Assam warrior Lachit Borphukan , says need to revisit history

Borphukan is credited with defeating the army of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the battle of Saraighat.

Published: 26th November 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi at a programme to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Assam warrior Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi at a programme to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Assam warrior Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Holding that bravehearts like the 17th-century Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan “showed that forces of fanaticism and terror perish but the immortal light of Indian life remains eternal,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that the warrior’s life “teaches us that instead of nepotism and dynasty, the country should be supreme.”

Speaking at the concluding day of a three-day programme celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Borphukan, Modi said India’s history taught after Independence remained the same as a conspiracy during the period of slavery. Borphukan is credited with defeating the army of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the battle of Saraighat.

Modi, who released a book, ‘Lachit Borphukan: Assam’s hero who halted the Mughals’, said while there was a need to “change the agenda of foreigners who made us slaves,” this was “not done”. He added that Borphukan’s “life teaches us that instead of nepotism and dynasty, the country should be supreme”.

The Prime Minister said that “even though the Mughals had captured Guwahati, it was bravehearts like Lachit Borphukan who won independence from the clutches of tyrannical rulers of the Mughal empire.”
Conflating the celebrations surrounding Borphukan’s 400th anniversary with the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, Modi reiterated “India’s mood to get rid of the mentality of slavery and take pride in its heritage.”

Pointing out that “stories of fierce resistance to tyranny in every part of the country were willfully suppressed”, the PM said that while there are “countless stories of victory over tyranny during the long period of repression, the mistake of not recording those events in the mainstream is being rectified now”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lachit Borphukan Warrior Assam warrior
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp