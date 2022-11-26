Home Cities Delhi

Women power in Delhi Corporation polls as parties rely more on female candidates

The ADR report said that 693 (52 percent) female candidates are contesting in the MCD election.

Published: 26th November 2022 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI))

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The analysis of affidavits of candidates contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls this year showed that major political parties have relied more on women candidates this year.

As per a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), all the major political parties including the BJP, Congress and the AAP have fielded more women candidates than men this year in the upcoming December 4 MCD polls.

The ADR report said that 693 (52 percent) female candidates are contesting in the MCD election. In 2017 MCD Elections, 1,127 (49 percent) out of 2,315 candidates were women.

The report showed that a total of 136 out of 249 candidates fielded by the BJP are women.

Similarly, AAP has fielded 136 woman candidates and Congress has fielded 132 female candidates.

The report on Saturday also disclosed that over 50 percent of the candidates are educated only till 12th standard.

The ADR report said that 752 (56 percent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 487 (36 percent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

There are 12 candidates who are diploma holders.

As per the report, 22 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate, 60 candidates are illiterate and three candidates have not submitted their educational qualification.

Similarly, analysis of the age-profile of the contesting candidates showed that 510 (38 percent) candidates have declared their age to be between 21 to 40 years while 741 (55 percent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years.

There are 73 (5 percent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 12 candidates have not declared their age, said the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal corporation of Delhi MCD polls
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp