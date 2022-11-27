AAP focussed on ‘thekas’, not education: Anurag Thakur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the city government is focused more on expanding liquor vends than education in the capital.

Thakur, who campaigned for BJP’s win in upcoming civic polls on Saturday, also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party stating that the “corruption and pollution” under Kejriwal’s regime has made Delhiites suffer.

“This is the first government in the country that has focussed more on expansion of ‘thekas’ (liquor vends) than education and its minister, is in jail and getting a massage there,” he said during his road show in wards of Shastri Nagar, Kamla Nagar, and Rajendra Nagar.

“Arvind Kejriwal has given a highly corrupt model of governance in Delhi. He has made such false claims which can never be achieved. That is why every Delhiite is sad. The way the people of Delhi want freedom from pollution, in the same way they also want to get rid of Kejriwal’s government,” Thakur added.

Besides Thakur, several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states also campaigned for the party and held roadshows and public meetings in different parts of the city.

Addressing a gathering at Mayur Vihar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cited air pollution and dirty water in the Yamuna to caution people to be wary of free “electricity and water” supply as it was going to harm their future generations. The saffron party will launch a mega door-to-door voter outreach campaign on Sunday morning.

