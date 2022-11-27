Home Cities Delhi

Babu-turned-entrepreneur held for duping homebuyers

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service
NEW DELHI: The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a bureaucrat-turned-entrepreneur for allegedly duping homebuyers to the tune of Rs 50 crore in the name of providing them flats in the Dwarka area.

The accused, identified as Neh Srivastav, was at one stage undersecretary in the government and had taken voluntary retirement after the registration of an FIR.

After resigning, he started a business. DCP MI Haider said Srivastav induced home buyers by showing documents purportedly issued by DDA under land pooling policy.

“It was represented that the society was managed by the Working Group ‘A’ officers of the government of India. Based on their representation, buyers invested in the Central Secretariat Services Officers Society,” the official said.

Srivastav was CSSOS president.

Later, a complaint was registered and the police registered an FIR. During the probe, it was revealed that the society’s registration had been revoked.

