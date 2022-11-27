Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Fire in Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath market continues to rage for fourth day

More than 200 shops have been damaged in the massive fire that broke out in the wholesale market for electrical appliances on Thursday night, the officials said.

Published: 27th November 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chandini Chowk Fire

Fire officials trying to douse fire at Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk where a fire broke out last night in New Delhi, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The fire at the Bhagirath Palace market in Chandni Chowk continued to rage for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday even after the engagement of more than 150 fire tenders since its outbreak, officials said.

Nine fire tenders are still present at the spot.

More than 200 shops have been damaged in the massive fire that broke out in the wholesale market for electrical appliances on Thursday night, the officials said.

"Around 150 fire tenders have been engaged till now, and nine of them are still at the spot. Around 200 shops have been affected and while five buildings have been completely or partially burnt, three have collapsed," a senior fire department official said.

A case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against unknown people, the official said.

The fire was brought under control by Friday morning but while the cooling process was still underway, the blaze reignited again and turned massive by the evening.

The area's narrow lanes and shortage of water posed a major challenge for the firefighters.

While traders suspect short-circuit as the cause of the fire, officials said the reason is yet to be ascertained.

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena visited the market and said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address issues like hanging wires and overloaded circuits.

He sought the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, among others. He has also sought a report within 30 days.

According to the fire department, due to the lack of water supply, a remote-controlled machine that was being used in the firefighting operation proved to be less effective.

"The narrow bylanes of congested Chandni Chowk made it difficult for the fire tenders to enter the spot.

At some places, firefighters were forced to break the barriers which were put up for beautifying the area," said Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service.
ALSO READ | Traders blame poor infra, demand compensation over Chandni Chowk fire

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Fire Chandni Chowk Bhagirath Market Fire Chandni Chowk Fire
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp