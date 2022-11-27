Delhi: Former Congress MLA manhandles cop on duty, held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress MLA from Okhla constituency, Asif Mohammad Khan, was arrested for allegedly manhandling an on-duty Sub-Inspector in Shaheen Bagh area. Notably, Khan’s daughter Ariba Khan is contesting for the ensuing MCD elections and the incident happened when her father was addressing a gathering in the area. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora congratulated the police personnel who “perfectly handled the situation” and also gave away cash rewards.

The incident occurred when Khan and his supporters, who gathered near a mosque at Shaheen Bagh, were asked by the officer not to do so without permission of the election commission, it said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a police constable, who was patrolling in the area, noticed a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid. “The police reached in front of Tayyab Masjid where one Asif Mohammad Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi along with his supporters was addressing the gathering using loud hailers in front of Tayyab Masjid,” the DCP said.

According to the official, a sub-inspector asked Khan whether he had permission from the Election Commission to do so. “Khan became aggressive and started misbehaving with him,” the official said, adding the former MLA used abusive language and manhandled the sub-inspector.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 186 (obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC at the Shaheen Bagh police station and arrested the accused politician. Meanwhile, a video of the incident also went viral on social media in which the former MLA could be seen campaigning for his daughter.

NEW DELHI: Former Congress MLA from Okhla constituency, Asif Mohammad Khan, was arrested for allegedly manhandling an on-duty Sub-Inspector in Shaheen Bagh area. Notably, Khan’s daughter Ariba Khan is contesting for the ensuing MCD elections and the incident happened when her father was addressing a gathering in the area. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora congratulated the police personnel who “perfectly handled the situation” and also gave away cash rewards. The incident occurred when Khan and his supporters, who gathered near a mosque at Shaheen Bagh, were asked by the officer not to do so without permission of the election commission, it said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a police constable, who was patrolling in the area, noticed a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid. “The police reached in front of Tayyab Masjid where one Asif Mohammad Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, Delhi along with his supporters was addressing the gathering using loud hailers in front of Tayyab Masjid,” the DCP said. According to the official, a sub-inspector asked Khan whether he had permission from the Election Commission to do so. “Khan became aggressive and started misbehaving with him,” the official said, adding the former MLA used abusive language and manhandled the sub-inspector. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 186 (obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC at the Shaheen Bagh police station and arrested the accused politician. Meanwhile, a video of the incident also went viral on social media in which the former MLA could be seen campaigning for his daughter.