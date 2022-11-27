Home Cities Delhi

New video shows housekeeping services in Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

The first purported visuals, showed the Minister getting a full body massage, and the second showed him eating an elaborate meal which came after claims that he had lost 28 kg of weight in jail.

Published: 27th November 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

housekeeping services in Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

Housekeeping services being allegedly provided to the jail cell of Satyendar Jain. (Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, allegedly shows housekeeping services being provided to the jail cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

The purported footage that emerged according to the sources on Sunday morning was dated September 13, 15, and October 1 in which the visuals show men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the bed.

In the visuals dated September 12, Jain was seen interacting with other people inside his jail cell.

This is ostensibly the fourth CCTV footage that has emerged relating to the jail Delhi Minister. The first purported visuals, which appeared on November 19, showed the Minister getting a full body massage.

The second purported footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate meal. Interestingly, sources had said that the Minister had gained 8 kg weight instead.

In the third purported footage that came out on November 26, the Minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP over the November 26 video of Jain.

Shehzad said this was the third video in the series.. "first AAP made a 'spa' in Tihar where Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain got a 'maalish' (massage) from a child rapist and AAP labelled it as physiotherapy. Then he was served a 5-course meal but he claimed he was being starved. Now a video shows how he was allowed to hold a "darbar" inside jail."

The BJP leader demanded that Satyendra Jain be sacked and Kejriwal should apologise to the entire nation for defending a child rapist as a therapist and insulting physiotherapy.

