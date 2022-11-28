Home Cities Delhi

CM takes jibe at BJP,  says party would get job of making videos

He played the purported CCTV camera footages on Saturday, saying these are being used by the BJP to attack him and his party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi will give the job of making videos to the BJP, while that of running the civic body will be done by those who build schools and hospitals. His remarks came in the backdrop of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain finding himself in the eye of a political storm over videos purportedly showing him getting massages and getting other special facilities in the Tihar prison, where he is lodged since May 31 in a money laundering case.

“BJP’s new guarantee to Delhiites — will open a video shop in every ward. BJP is a video-making company,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. He played the purported CCTV camera footage on Saturday, saying these are being used by the BJP to attack him and his party.

Taking the campaign further, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia conducted Nukkad Sabhas in five different areas across the national capital including, Jahangirpuri, Swaroop Nagar, Samaypur Badli, Bakhtawarpur, Alipore, and Narela. Speaking at the sabhas, Sisodia said that the people living around Bhalswa garbage mountain should take selfies with it as all of it will disappear from the capital after December 7, the CM will ensure this.

“BJP did not clean Delhi’s garbage but minted lakhs of rupees in the name of lender extortion from the public. Kejriwal knows how to work for the welfare of the public and people have a huge list of his good governance work to share,” claimed Sisodia.“Kejriwal doesn’t need to count his work, JP Nadda can go to any corner of Delhi, and people will tell him about his work themselves,” he added. 

Sisodia holds Nukkad Sabhas across capital

Taking the campaign further, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted Nukkad Sabhas in five different areas across the national capital including, Jahangirpuri, Swaroop Nagar, Samaypur Badli, Bakhtawarpur, Alipore, and Narela. 

