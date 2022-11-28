We will make MCD graft free, says Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary says his party will win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections this year, with a huge margin. Enthusiastic about the campaigning for MCD elections, Chaudhary says the people have realised that BJP and AAP have cheated them. In conversation with Anup Verma, he says that Congress will make a comeback as it is the most trusted party.

How is the party’s campaign going on in Delhi?

Congress is going all out to campaign for the MCD elections. We are adding new points in our vision document daily such as day boarding school, providing RO’s to every household, among others.

How do you plan to improve the conditions of MCD schools?

Congress in its vision document said that the party will provide day boarding services in MCD schools. The students mainly come from economically weaker families. Most of them can’t afford sending their kids to private institutions. Day boarding is a basic right and the BJP is taking it away from them. We will ensure that every student gets this benefit.

The civic body is facing financial constraint. How will Congress manage funds for free RO to every household in the city?

Every citizen is entitled of clean water. In absence of clean water, people fall sick and hence spend a lot of money for treatment. To end this issue, free ROs will be provided.

Where do you see Congress in the municipal elections?

The party will make a huge comeback as the next mayor will be from Congress. The party workers did their best to provide food, oxygen and sanitation during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, workers of other parties only focused on advertisements and played dirty politics with lives of the people.

What’s the party’s vision for the next five years?

Congress plans to make Delhi, a bright city just like it did back in 1987, when the MCD was run by the party. We will make sure that during times of crisis, we’ll hold meetings to find a solution to the problem.

How will the party solve financial crisis in the MCD if it comes in power?

The civic body is self-sufficient to generate enough funds to smoothly carry out all the operations. BJP’s corruption has made the party hollow. In the last 15 years, the BJP councillors and mayors have looted the civic body. The MCD is known as the ‘most corrupt department’ only because of BJP. We will make

MCD corruption free once again and make sure the salaries of the employees will be disbursed on timely basis.

