Weapon-wielding gang attacks van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aaftab

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A police vehicle carrying Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala after the polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini was on Monday evening came under attack by a sword-wielding mob.

A car stopped the police van after overtaking it and a few people came out and started attacking the vehicle carrying Aaftab. Two people, identified as Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gujjar, from Gurugram, who claimed to be associated with a right-wing outfit called Hindu Sena, have been detained for questioning, DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. “Thakur has a car sale and purchase business and Gujjar works as a truck driver,” Sidhu said.

In videos of the purported incident circulating on social media, a policeman could be seen pulling out his service revolver to disperse the attackers carrying swords. However, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta told this newspaper: “I don’t know yet whether they are from Hindu Sena or not. And even if they are associated with us, whatever they have done is their personal choice. Hindu Sena does not support such kind of violence.” Meanwhile, Aaftab will undergo another round of polygraph test on Tuesday.

‘Murder weapon found’

Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have recovered the weapon that was used by Aaftab Amin Poonawala

to chop the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into several pieces. Aaftab is currently kept at Tihar Jail.

