R&AW may join probe into AIIMS cyberattack  

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, which is also probing the case, denied a demand for ransom against the data held captive by the hacker.

Published: 29th November 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure that all aspects of the cyberattack on AIIMS are covered, the government, according to sources, is planning to sign up the Research & Analysis (R&AW) Wing. The National Investigative Agency, has already joined the probe.

“By traditional definition, this case may appear as a hacking incident, but the extent and intent of this attack are not those of conventional hacking. It’s cyberterrorism, and specialised agencies to deal with it should be involved in the investigation,” a senior official privy to the development said.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Union Home Ministry are also investigating the hacking of the top hospital’s server. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, which is also probing the case, denied a demand for ransom against the data held captive by the hacker. The clarification comes after media reports said that a demand by the hacker to the tune of Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency was made.

“No ransom demand, as being quoted by certain sections of the media, has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities (sic),” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said. However, Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit had invoked sections under extortion and cyber terrorism in the case, according to the FIR registered on November 25 by AIIMS New Delhi.

The statement by the police was issued six days after the incident. Surprisingly, no denial to the media reports about ransom demand came from AIIMS or the Union Health Ministry till the filling of this copy.

