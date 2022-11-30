Congress promises to regularise temporary employees, daily wagers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Tuesday promised to regularise all temporary employees in the MCD, including daily wagers and end outsourcing jobs to contractors within six months if voted in power. The party, while releasing its vision document for the MCD, said the ad hoc job culture in the MCD had most adversely affected the Dalit community, particularly the sanitation workers.

The party leaders said that it will empower the Dalits financially by ensuring them permanent jobs, which the BJP had failed to do during its 15-year rule in the corporation by treating the Dalit workers poorly, despite their major contribution. He said that funds for the welfare schemes and guarantees made to the Dalit community would be allocated in the next budget of the MCD after the elections.

He said that BJP did not spend the funds meant for the welfare of Dalits, and as a result, nearly Rs 2500 crore remained unspent. Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said that if voted into power his party will ensure social justice, financial justice, religious justice and cultural justice for Dalits. He said that Congress was confident to elect its mayor in the MCD this time to realise its target of ‘Daliton Ke Sath Nyay Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli’.

“The Congress government had implemented many welfare schemes for the uplift of Dalits, to ensure a secure future for their children, but CM Kejriwal played with the sentiments of Dalits by borrowing ‘Jhaadu’ (broom) as the symbol of the AAP only to betray the unsuspecting community. Kejriwal was also responsible for the pile-up of garbage across Delhi as he did not release funds to pay the wages of sanitation workers, who had too often go on a strike to get their wages back,” he said.

He further added that Congress’s Sureshot promises to the Dalit community would be to realise its dream of ‘Meri Chamakti Dilli’ by freeing MCD of contract labour, unemployment-free Dalit families, maintenance-free RO water purifiers, creating Dalit wards as ‘Model Wards” in all the 42 reserved wards, garbage-free Dalit colonies, and rent-free flats under the Rajiv Ratan Awaz Yojna, maximum rebate in house tax, day board schools for poor children and vending license to street vendors.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Tuesday promised to regularise all temporary employees in the MCD, including daily wagers and end outsourcing jobs to contractors within six months if voted in power. The party, while releasing its vision document for the MCD, said the ad hoc job culture in the MCD had most adversely affected the Dalit community, particularly the sanitation workers. The party leaders said that it will empower the Dalits financially by ensuring them permanent jobs, which the BJP had failed to do during its 15-year rule in the corporation by treating the Dalit workers poorly, despite their major contribution. He said that funds for the welfare schemes and guarantees made to the Dalit community would be allocated in the next budget of the MCD after the elections. He said that BJP did not spend the funds meant for the welfare of Dalits, and as a result, nearly Rs 2500 crore remained unspent. Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said that if voted into power his party will ensure social justice, financial justice, religious justice and cultural justice for Dalits. He said that Congress was confident to elect its mayor in the MCD this time to realise its target of ‘Daliton Ke Sath Nyay Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli’. “The Congress government had implemented many welfare schemes for the uplift of Dalits, to ensure a secure future for their children, but CM Kejriwal played with the sentiments of Dalits by borrowing ‘Jhaadu’ (broom) as the symbol of the AAP only to betray the unsuspecting community. Kejriwal was also responsible for the pile-up of garbage across Delhi as he did not release funds to pay the wages of sanitation workers, who had too often go on a strike to get their wages back,” he said. He further added that Congress’s Sureshot promises to the Dalit community would be to realise its dream of ‘Meri Chamakti Dilli’ by freeing MCD of contract labour, unemployment-free Dalit families, maintenance-free RO water purifiers, creating Dalit wards as ‘Model Wards” in all the 42 reserved wards, garbage-free Dalit colonies, and rent-free flats under the Rajiv Ratan Awaz Yojna, maximum rebate in house tax, day board schools for poor children and vending license to street vendors.