Delhi: At Hindu Ekta Manch event, woman hits man with slippers on dais

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman hit a man with slippers on stage at an event by Hindu Ekta Manch to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, in Chattarpur. Shraddha Walkar, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab on May 18, chopped into pieces, and disposed off at various locations in the national capital.

According to the police, a Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat was being held in the Mehrauli police station area and the incident happened during the program. In a video that went viral on social media, the woman could be seen narrating her ordeal on stage about how she was ‘not being heard’, while the man, identified as Satyaprakash, was standing next to her.

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch's program 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat' to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Suddenly, she took out her slippers and started hitting him. On inquiry it was revealed that the woman’s daughter had eloped and gotten married to Satyaprakash’s son on Nov 22. “Being adults, they got married and a marriage certificate was produced by them,” DCP (south) Chowdhary said. The woman had lodged a police complaint on November 24 regarding her missing daughter.

