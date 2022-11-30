Delhi govt withdraws Civil Defence Volunteers from Covid duty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The services of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDV), involved in hospitals and other health facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be withdrawn with immediate effect, as per the district magistrate’s orders here on Tuesday.

Owing to the substantially low positivity rate of COVID-19 and large number of people vaccinated against the deadly virus, the Delhi government relinquished the services of these volunteers working in hospitals and vaccination centers.

“And whereas, DDMA vide its order 523, dated 26.02.2022 has decided to remove all the Covid-19 restrictions/prohibitions imposed in NCT of Delhi vide its various orders from time to time. And whereas, schools hospitals/DGDs, etc. have become fully functional and hence, no need of Civil Defence Volunteers Service in Hospitals/DGDs in District East. Now, therefore, in view of the above, it is decided that services of Civil Defence Volunteers deployed in various Hospitals/DGDs/ Health facilities are here discontinued with immediate effect (sic),” theorder read.

Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of CDVs had been roped in to assist the state government in services including home isolation of patients and in carrying out the vaccination drive by mapping the vaccinated individuals and reminding them of due shots.

