Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt withdraws Civil Defence Volunteers from Covid duty

Owing to the substantially low positivity rate of COVID-19 and large number of people vaccinated against the deadly virus, the Delhi government relinquished the services.

Published: 30th November 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Civil defence volunteers wearing masks stand along a road in New Delhi.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The services of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDV), involved in hospitals and other health facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be withdrawn with immediate effect, as per the district magistrate’s orders here on Tuesday.

Owing to the substantially low positivity rate of COVID-19 and large number of people vaccinated against the deadly virus, the Delhi government relinquished the services of these volunteers working in hospitals and vaccination centers.

“And whereas, DDMA vide its order 523, dated 26.02.2022 has decided to remove all the Covid-19 restrictions/prohibitions imposed in NCT of Delhi vide its various orders from time to time. And whereas, schools hospitals/DGDs, etc. have become fully functional and hence, no need of Civil Defence Volunteers Service in Hospitals/DGDs in District East. Now, therefore, in view of the above, it is decided that services of Civil Defence Volunteers deployed in various Hospitals/DGDs/ Health facilities are here discontinued with immediate effect (sic),” theorder read.

Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of CDVs had been roped in to assist the state government in services including home isolation of patients and in carrying out the vaccination drive by mapping the vaccinated individuals and reminding them of due shots. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civil Defence Volunteers
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp