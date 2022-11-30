Home Cities Delhi

Fire brought under control in Bhagirath Palace area: officials

According to the officials, the fire has been brought under control but the cooling process is still underway to ensure that the fire is completely doused.

Published: 30th November 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A massive fire that broke out at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk was brought under control on Tuesday even as the cooling process is underway for the sixth consecutive day, officials said.

The fire officials said that over 150 fire tenders have worked since its outbreak.

According to the officials, the fire has been brought under control but the cooling process is still underway to ensure that the fire is completely doused.

Presently, two fire tenders are at the spot which is dealing with the cooling process which is expected to continue today.

The traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has requested the Centre, Delhi government and insurance companies to help start rehabilitation work for the affected traders of Bhagirath Place market where more than 250 shops have been gutted due to the fire about five days back.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal and other trade leaders said that along with Delhi Electrical Traders Association (DETA), efforts will be made to speed up the processing of insurance claims of the affected traders.

"More than 250 shops have been affected and while five buildings have been completely or partially burnt, three have collapsed," a senior official said.

ALSO READ| Delhi Bhagirath Palace blaze: Over 100 shops gutted, cooling operations still underway

A case under IPC sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against unknown people, the official said.

The fire was brought under control by Friday morning but while the cooling process was still underway, the blaze reignited again and turned massive by the evening.

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena visited the market and said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address issues like hanging wires and overloaded circuits.

He sought the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, among others. He has also sought a report within 30 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wholesale market Bhagirath Palace Chandni Chowk Fire
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp