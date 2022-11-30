Home Cities Delhi

Noida gets UP’s 1st woman police commissioner

The commissionerate system was introduced in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, and the state currently has seven police commissionerates.

Published: 30th November 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

IPS officer Laxmi Singh

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  IPS officer Laxmi Singh has been appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government as the new police chief of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of the state. The 2000-batch officer will be the first woman to head a Police Commissionerate in Uttar Pradesh.

Laxmi, 48, who was serving as the Inspector General of Police, Lucknow range, will replace Alok Singh, a 1995-batch IPS officer, who has now been posted as Additional Director General of Police at the DGP office in Lucknow.

The commissionerate system was introduced in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, and the state currently has seven police commissionerates. With an all-India rank of 33, Laxmi had topped the civil services exam among the women candidates. She holds a post-graduate degree in sociology and a B.Tech degree in mechanical engineering. She began her career with her first posting as a senior superintendent of police in 2004.

The officers who have worked closely with her call her a ‘firebrand officer’ with a no-nonsense attitude, especially when it comes to crimes against women. It was Laxmi who led the Unnao case wherein three Dalit girls were allegedly poisoned by two people, including a juvenile. Both were nabbed.

Laxmi is known for taking stern action against organised crime. She was also given the responsibility to investigate the role of police personnel in gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter. Laxmi is married to BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow, Rajeshwar Singh, a former IPS officer who had taken voluntary retirement to join the saffron party. He last served as a joint director in the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi.

During her two-decade career, Laxmi has received several accolades, including a silver baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a 9 mm pistol as a prize from the Union Home Ministry.

‘A firebrand officer’
The officers who have worked closely with her call her a ‘firebrand officer’ with a no-nonsense attitude, especially when it comes to crimes against women. She is also known for taking stern action against organised crime. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS officer Laxmi Singh
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp