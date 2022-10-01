Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC junks FIR, asks accused to give food to orphanage

The petitioner sought quashing of the FIR registered on September 13 on the ground that the parties have arrived at a settlement out of their own free will.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a man for allegedly hitting a bike rider with his car and directed his release while asking him to give food to an orphanage not having less than 100 children.

Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the petitioner to provide food on October 5 and October 24 i.e. Dusshera and Diwali while clarifying that the food served should be hygienic, and well cooked in a safe environment and all Covid-19 protocols must be followed.

The court asked the additional public prosecutor to identify the orphanage and give the name to counsel for the petitioner. “The petitioner shall provide food to an orphanage not having less than 100 children on October 5, 2022 and October 24, 2022. The food served should be hygienic, well cooked in a safe environment and all Covid-19 protocols must also be followed,” said the court.

“Subject to the above, the FIR, dated September 13, 2022, registered at Police Station Hari Nagar, under Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) IPC is hereby quashed and the petitioner who is in custody is directed to be released forthwith,” the court ordered.  

The petitioner sought quashing of the FIR registered on September 13 on the ground that the parties have arrived at a settlement out of their own free will without any threat, pressure, coercion, or undue influence. 

The judge said that since the parties have settled their disputes, ‘there will be no useful purpose in pursuing the FIR any further’ but the ‘petitioner must do some social good’ as police machinery was set into motion, which could have been avoided had the petitioner been more careful and responsible, and judicial time was spent.

The judge said that since the parties have settled their disputes, ‘there will be no useful purpose in pursuing the FIR any further’ but the ‘petitioner must do some social good’ as police machinery was set into motion, which could have been avoided had the petitioner been more careful and responsible, and judicial time was spent.
 

