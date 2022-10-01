Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC says public transport undertaking can’t allow ineligible drivers on roads 

A public transport undertaking is not expected to unleash untrained, incompetent, and unlicensed drivers upon the unsuspecting innocent public,” the court said.

Published: 01st October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi buses

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Refusing to interfere with compensation of over Rs 19 lakh to the family of a 26-year-old who died in an accident involving a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in 2011, the Delhi High Court has said that a public transport undertaking is not expected to allow untrained, incompetent, and unlicensed drivers upon the unsuspecting innocent public.  

Justice Gaurang Kanth noted that the bus driver had a ‘fake’ driving licence and was negligently driving the vehicle and DTC failed in its duty to exercise reasonable care while employing him. The court observed that the numerous instances of rash and negligent driving involving DTC buses resulting in severe injuries and deaths cannot be lost sight of and a public employer should check the antecedents of its prospective employees and offer special training to selected candidates before offering employment.

“It is relevant to mention that the numerous instances of rash and negligent driving involving DTC buses resulting in severe injuries and deaths in Delhi in the period concerned cannot be lost sight of. Even today, the strain of this malaise subsists. A public transport undertaking is not expected to unleash untrained, incompetent, and unlicensed drivers upon the unsuspecting innocent public,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation DTC drivers
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp