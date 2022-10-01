Delhi: Man held for murder of wife, daughter with spade 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife and daughter, police said on Friday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said around 12.30 pm, information was received about two bodies in a house near MV Inter College in Sadiq Nagar under Nandgram police station limits.

Investigations revealed that Sanjay Pal allegedly had a heated argument with his wife Rekha (35) on Thursday. When his 15-year-old daughter Tashu also took her mother’s side, Pal allegedly killed them in a fit of anger with a spade, the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered following a complaint by Rekha’s brother Nitin against his brother-in-law.

Pal has been arrested and interrogation is underway to ascertain why he killed his wife and daughter, the SSP added.

Forensic experts took fingerprint samples from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Earlier in September, the police had arrested a 27-year-old man for the murder of his wife. The man allegedly killed his wife on Monday morning after an argument with her as he suspected her of having an affair and also because she did not meet his family’s dowry demands. The man was caught by his neighbours when they saw his blood-stained clothes and was trying to make a getaway and handed him over to the police.

The police said the man identified as Gaurav (27) a resident of the Indergarhi area of Ghaziabad had been married to Tina Kumari (26) since 2011.

