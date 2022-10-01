Don’t engage security staff for menial work: Delhi AIIMS to management

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a stern stand on the rampant practice of using security staff to run errands, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has asked its hospital management not to engage its security staff in work other than what they are deployed for.

AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas instructed the hospital administration that security staffers will not be asked to fetch tea or refreshments for senior employees during working hours and issued an office memorandum barring the practice.

This decision was made after the director noticed one of the security staff carrying tea in a tray on the orders of hospital staff while visiting the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Center (CNC).“It is hereby directed that the security staff deployed for security and assistance of patients will not be used for any purpose other than for which they are engaged. The in-charge of the office concerned as well as the respective cafeteria in-charge will be held responsible if any security staff is found carrying refreshments during their duty hours,” it stated.

“It will also be ensured by the respective faculty-in-charge of security that the staff perform the duties as specified in the tender agreement for watch and ward services,” the memorandum added. Meanwhile, the OM also mentioned that any security staff found taking refreshments or eating food during duty hours will be removed from the post. “It will also be ensured that the security staff perform the duties as specified in the tender agreement for watch and ward services,” it read.

No cancer patient to return without consultation

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has decided that no patient will be returned without consultation. The institute has provisioned for more time for registration and longer screening hours to the patients through revising the OPD timings of its Dr BRA-IRCH centre which is a specialised cancer treatment centre.

A circular issued by Dr BRA-IRCH head Prof Sushma Bhatnagar said, the registration timings for OPD have been extended till 1 pm. Besides, OPD will run till 5 pm on all working days with a special focus that “no patient should be sent from OPD without consultation.”

