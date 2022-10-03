A treat for the senses 

Mrinal Rajaram By

Express News Service

Entergalactic’ appears as an animated television special, complimenting Kid Cudi’s album of the same name. Set in present-day Manhattan and focusing on the lives of two young artists on the cusp of success, this colourful, trippy, and musical exploration of modern romance through the eyes of the universe speaks to the senses. It tells an endearing story of unlikely love next door, with montages of music and space meant to be an escape from the complexities of reality. Entergalactic is a show that grows on you with its groovy, relaxed sound.

Divided into several chapters, it begins with Jabari (Kid Cudi), a graffiti artist who has found success with a comic book deal for his popular character, The Rager. We join him as he is about to move into his fancy new Manhattan apartment. A chance meeting with his ex has his boys’ crew up in arms, imploring him to stay away. His next-door neighbour, an up-and-coming photographer named Meadow (Jessica Williams), takes him to a conciliatory lunch after throwing a party that disrupted his sleep the previous night. She too is on the verge of something big.

A strong romance seems to be brewing but their reservations about getting involved with one’s neighbour are high; this, despite much advice to the contrary from his crew and her pregnant best friend.

It is an endearing tale of love made all the more engaging by its alluring visuals. Add the right beats, melody, and lyrics to its soundtrack and you have yourself a soothing vibe. This vibe takes over with the music and all the surreal shots of the characters in space.

The lead characters fit like a glove because they are both dreamers, retreating into their world of artistic expression or their own consciousness or both. While it has this relaxed and calming feel to it, Entergalactic also touches something deep in its exploration of love. The complexity of letting someone in, even someone your heart and mind believe to be right for you, is at the centre of this seemingly simple feel-good story.

The animation complements the music, paying homage to New York City’s bustling streets and sidewalks; its restaurants, bars, and clubs; and mainstays like the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty; and the inimitable subway. Another major theme explored is the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of a diverse set of young New Yorkers. Almost every primary character is in the age-group of twenty-five, and finding their feet, so to speak… not quite kids but not fully formed adults, either.

Art plays a key role in this show. Jabari has his own notions as to the origin story of his character, something in direct contrast to the ideas of the publishing house. A well-meaning colleague gives him advice about toning The Rager down, making him more popular and less raw. Meadow warns Jabari of being careful about his character’s authenticity and that the company shouldn’t be allowed to transform it for its own monetary gains. She, in turn, exhibits a lot of anxiety ahead of her grand opening.

By training a spotlight on New York’s elite and pseudo-art scene and two original creators within it, the narrative deals with questions of young success and everything associated with the tag. Exploring love, artistry, success, calm, and complexity through a visual and musical extravaganza set against the backdrop of the Big Apple, Entergalactic ends up being a treat for the senses.

Entergalactic

Cast: Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Tyrone Griffin Jr, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens

Creators: Kid Cudi

Director: Fletcher Moules

Streaming on: Netflix

Rating: 3/5

