Durga Puja: Food, dance & games at Kashmere Gate pandal in Delhi

Members of the Puja committee said that the function takes place every year even when circumstances are not favourable.

Published: 03rd October 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Shayan Ahmad Shamim
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After two years of wait due to Covid-19 pandemic, the national capital witnessed its first large-scale celebration of Durga Puja. The grand celebration began on October 1 and will continue for five days with people thronging the pandals.

With the return of festivities across the city, filled with excitement, the visitors have been looking forward to a one-of-a-kind event this year and the organisers didn’t miss out on providing the same to them.
People wearing colourful clothes, dancing on beats of dhol, capturing pictures of the pandal, interaction between different age groups, kids flocking around various toys and food stalls and people enjoying the delicacies to its fullest, the celebration does not seem to stop anytime soon.

The famous Kashmere Gate pandal, which this year has been set up at the lawns of Bengali Senior Secondary School in Alipur area, Civil Lines, has a legacy of over 100 years and is one of the oldest and most visited pandals in the national capital. It has been hosting a gathering of more than one lakh people during the course of five day festival. 

Members of the Puja committee said that the function takes place every year even when circumstances are not favourable. They said that even during the pandemic period, the pandal was set up, even though without any idol or stall. “This year, the buzz about the festival has returned and the people are visiting the pandal from different parts of the country to witness the celebration after two years. The arrangements have been made accordingly and everyone is welcomed to join the celebrations,” said one of the committee members.

However, the visitors expect a bigger event this year in view of the two year gap. “The pandal has been able to live up to our expectations. From the idols to the decorations and food, everything has been 
perfectly placed,” said Amitav, a visitor.  “People feel at home with a warm atmosphere and welcoming nature of the hosts. Though it’s only been a day, it feels like the celebrations have been going on for a long time,” said Arko, a native from West Bengal.

