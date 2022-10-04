Home Cities Delhi

50-80% patients with fever test positive: Docs

According to the doctors, the proportion of dengue is high among such patients. Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, claimed that 80 out of 100 fever cases are turning positive for dengue.

Published: 04th October 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in dengue cases in the national capital, the Out Pateint Department (OPD) of hospitals are swarmed with patients who are coming with “overlapping symptoms” of the vector-born infection, Covid-19 and Swine flu.

According to the doctors, the proportion of dengue is high among such patients. Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, claimed that 80 out of 100 fever cases are turning positive for dengue. “Only around 5 per cent go for Covid-19 test because symptoms mostly resolve on their own being another viral infection,” said. Dr Ankita Baidya, consultant – infectious disease, at Manipal Hospital. 

“Covid-19 is not creating much trouble so patients are not going for Covid-19 test but those with cold and viral like symptoms are testing positive for dengue,” she added. Meanwhile, Aakash Healthcare also said that out of the 25-30 cases of patients coming with fever, half turn out to be positive for dengue. 

“We get about 10-15 patients with Dengue every day, having common symptoms such as high fever, etc. So whenever we have a patient who has high fever, severe excruciating headaches, or joint pain, then we do start suspecting that is it dengue or some other infection. The symptoms overlap with other viral diseases including Covid-19 and swine flu,” said Dr Vikramjeet singh, consultant, internal medicine at Aakash Healthcare.

Singh said that 4-6 cases of Swine Flu and Dengue are also being reported daily. “The number of Swine Flu cases on a daily average is 4-5.  Due to the efforts of the government and society, the cases remain low,” he added.

Cases of vector-borne diseases in the national capital are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. Its symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain, which are quite similar to that of Covid-19 and Swine flu which also includes fever or chills, muscle or body aches, fatigue and headache among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dengue cases in Delhi Manipal Hospital Dwarka
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp