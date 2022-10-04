Home Cities Delhi

Baahubali’s Prabhas to be ‘Ravan slayer’ at Lal Qila

Prabhas will be setting ablaze a 100-ft-tall effigy of Ravan at the Lal Qila ground. “The three effigies are 80ft, 90ft and 100ft tall, respectively.

By Shayan Ahmad Shamim
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week into the event,  LavKush Ram Leela has confirmed the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Dussehra. President Droupadi Murmu and ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas, among others will be joining the event.

Prabhas will be setting ablaze a 100-ft-tall effigy of Ravan at the Lal Qila ground. “The three effigies are 80ft, 90ft and 100ft tall, respectively. Prabhas, who is portrayed as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Adipirush, will be setting the effigies on fire,” said Arjun Kumar, president LavKush Committee.

Various Bollywood celebrities have performed during the 9-day event, resulting in a massive increase in crowd. The event has already hosted more than 50,000 visitors within a week. Though the Ram Leela commences at night, majority of the crowd starts joining in by 5:30 pm and the venue is fully packed by 6:30 pm.

“The event has witnessed more than 50,000 visitors till now and the footfall is expected to surpass one lakh by Dussehra,” he said. “The venue gets filled to the brim by 6:30 pm and the crowd consisting of youth and families usually stay for the entire duration and proceed to their respective destinations only after midnight,” he added.

The two-year break on festivities and Ram Leela due to Covid restrictions has also contributed to the increase in footfall as the visitors are pouring in to witness the grand celebration once again with their friends and relatives.

“The number of visitors has increased this year and the two-year break has played a major role in it. The venue faces a hard time accommodating everyone as the footfall is way more than what it used to be till now,” he said.

