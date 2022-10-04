Capital reports 412 dengue cases in a week

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital logged a record high of four years in dengue cases last month as the city reported 693 cases till September 28, adding 412 cases in the last week, read the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report on Monday.

The city recorded 412 cases between September 22 and 28, compared to 129 reported in the week earlier, which took the city’s dengue tally to 525 till September 21 this year. The fresh cases raised the cumulative cases of the season to 937.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 28 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 2,152. No deaths were recorded in the city till September 28. However, a 39-year-old man from Sonipat succumbed to dengue in a private health facility on September 30, making it the first death attributed to the mosquito-borne disease in the whole Delhi-NCR this year.

MCD officials said the case will not be counted in Delhi’s toll. Of the 937 cases recorded till September 28 this year, 75 were reported in August. According to the report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, and 26 in July.

Last year, a total of 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths. The city witnessed a massive dengue outbreak in 2015. More than 10,600 infections were recorded that year, making it the worst outbreak of dengue in Delhi witnessed since 1996.

The cumulative figure for the dengue infection for 2017 was 4,726 while 2,798, 2,036 and 1072 infections were reported in year 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. Ten deaths each due to dengue were reported in 2016 and 2017; four in 2018 and two in 2019. Meanwhile, the corresponding figures of dengue cases were 2,152 in 2017; 650 in 2018; 356 in 2019; 266 in 2020; and 341 in 2021.

The number of dengue cases saw a sharp rise in September and is expected to rise further in coming months due to the extended monsoon season in the city. The MCD said that it has been conducting drives to check the spread of dengue.

