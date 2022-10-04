Home Cities Delhi

CBI custody of businessman Vijay Nair extended

Nair is a former CEO of an events management company and communication in-charge of AAP.

Published: 04th October 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Monday extended till October 6 the custodial interrogation of businessman Vijay Nair, arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

Duty Magistrate Raghubir Singh extended Nair’s custody on a plea moved by the CBI, after he was produced before the court on expiry of his five-day custody. Nair is a former CEO of an events management company and communication in-charge of AAP.

During the hearing, the CBI sought Nair’s custody for four more days, saying he was non-cooperative during the remand period. The probe agency said it needed further remand to confront Nair with some witnesses.

According to the prosecution, Nair, who is associated with Delhi’s ruling AAP, entered into a criminal conspiracy with others, and in furtherance of the conspiracy, the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi of 2021-2022 was framed and implemented.

The motive, according to the prosecution, was to provide undue and illegal favours to liquor manufacturers and distributors at the cost of the government exchequer and the policy resulted in a huge revenue loss to the government.

The CBI had registered an FIR against public servants and excise department officers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the FIR, the accused public servants were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions about the excise policy without securing the approval of the competent authority. The intent of the accused was to extend undue favours to the liquor licensees for illegal pecuniary benefits, the FIR said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI custody of businessman Vijay Nair FIR
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp